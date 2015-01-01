ScopeAI seamlessly plugs into existing support channels to Import customer conversations
ScopeAI automatically applies tags to customer support content to analyze the frequency, similarity and sentiment of incoming support tickets
ScopeAI provides a dashboard to aggregate and display customer and product trends over time.
View feedback aggregated from multiple support channels
Access Tickets sorted by topic and nature of requests
Monitor how product feedback changed over time
Investigate spikes and patterns in feedback
Gauge customer satisfaction from ticket sentiment
Segment customer insights by customer background
Access real-time feedback related to specific features and deployments. Use data around customer feedback to make faster product roadmap decisions.
Improve cross-team communication through a centralized dashboard. Empower the entire organization to integrate customer and product feedback.
Improve customer retention and sales by better communicating with customers. Analyze what interactions trigger positive versus negative responses.